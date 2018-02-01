Castration case: CBI files chargesheet against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is serving a 20-year jail term in Rothak prison Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is serving a 20-year jail term in Rothak prison

The CBI on Thursday submitted the chargesheet against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and two others for alleged castration of 400 of his followers inside the Dera premises in Sirsa, news agency PTI reported. The Dera chief is already serving a 20-year jail term in Rothak prison for two rape convictions.

The castration case had come to light when one of his followers, Hansraj Chauhan, filed a writ petition in Punjab and Haryana High Court in July 2012 alleging that he was castrated by the Dera chief. Chauhan had demanded a CBI inquiry and compensation.

The CBI had in 2015 registered a case against Ram Rahim and others on the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. An FIR was also filed under various charges, including criminal conspiracy for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means, for the alleged castration.

