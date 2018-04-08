Casteism, untouchability biggest banes of India: Yogi Adityanath in Gujarat

In his around 40-minutes speech, Adityanath also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying foundation stone of a temple in ‘fundamentalist’ Saudi Arabia. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) In his around 40-minutes speech, Adityanath also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying foundation stone of a temple in ‘fundamentalist’ Saudi Arabia. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, called casteism and untouchability as the two biggest banes of India and called upon the religious saints to eliminate the same from the society.The UP CM was in Visnagar of Mehsana district on the occasion of a Bhandara Mahotsav (community kitchen) following death of a religious guru of Nath Sampraday here – Sant Gulabnath. Adityanath also belongs to the sect and is ‘Gurubhai (disciple of same mentor)’ of Gulabnath who came from a Muslim family before adopting ‘sanyas (renouncing the world).’

Speaking on the occasion which was attended by hundreds of ‘Sadhus’ from different parts of the country, Adityanath said, “Aaj Bharat duniya ki ubharati hui sab se badi arth vyavastha ke rup me ubharkar aage badh raha hain. Kya hame gaurav ki anubhuti nahi honi chahiye? Kya hamari jati hamesha hamari suraksha kar payegi? Agar ham jatiy adhar par nahi bate hote to kya Somnath ka mandir kabhi tut pata?…Magar tuta hamari kamio se, ekta ka abhav, jatiyo ke ahdar par bata hona…chuaachhut aur asprushyata ke adhar par bata hona… (Today, India is moving ahead as one of world’s biggest developing economies. Should we not feel proud? Can our caste always protect us? If we were not divided on the caste lines, Somnath temple could not have been demolished. It was demolished because of our vices, due to lack of unity, due to division on caste lines and untouchability…)”

“…jab tak is Bharatiya samaj me chhuachhut aur asprushyata rahegi, ham apne ujjwal bhavishya ki kamna nahi kar sakte… (We cannot dream of our better future till untouchability remains in Indian society…),” Adityanath added.

The UP CM asked the religious leaders to take the lead in spreading the message of brotherhood and unity among the people of India while adding that untouchability can never be part of Indian culture and if it does then people should be ready for Somnath like attacks. He added that many elements who want to weaken India, they always try to bring such divisions in our society.

In his around 40-minutes speech, Adityanath also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying foundation stone of a temple in ‘fundamentalist’ Saudi Arabia.

“Duniya ke andar sab se kattar desh agar koi hain to Saudi Arab hain aur Saudi Arab me bhi aap ke Pradhan Mantri mandir ka shilanyas karke aate hain…Yani Bharat ko duniya ke kshitij par sthapit karne ke liye… (Most fundamentalist country in the world is Saudi Arabia and even there your Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has laid a foundation stone for a temple. This is to establish India on the world horizon…),” Adityanath said.

Yogi Adityanath also referred to his BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and added that unlike other governments, BJP governments always try to bring development on the lines of ‘Sab ka Sath, Sabka Vikas.’

Adityanath gave an example of Uttar Pradesh and said, “What used to be the situation in Uttar Pradesh before 2017? Two big communal riots were reported every week. And in riots, religious leaders and their followers were insulted…and when you go to lodge a complaint, you would be put behind bars. Today, Uttar Pradesh is not witnessing riots. Today, nobody can do riot…”

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel were also present on the occasion. Rupani said that religious saints were the prestige of BJP party.

