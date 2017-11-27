Caste Rallies in Haryana: Khattar govt doesn’t feel pain of poor, says former CM Hooda at Dalit Panchayat

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda with other leaders in Fatehabad Sunday. Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda with other leaders in Fatehabad Sunday.

EVEN AS Jat leaders Yashpal Malik, Chaudhary Birender Singh and Abhay Singh Chautala were wooing Jats and supporting them in their demand of reservation in government jobs, and BJP’s Kurukshetra MP Raj Kumar Saini was seeking backward classes’ support while hinting at a new political outfit, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda organised a Dalit Panchayat in Fatehabad Friday.

Alleging that the incumbent BJP government in Haryana was “anti-Dalit”, Hooda said, “The government does not feel the pain of poor and downtrodden people of the state. Pro-poor schemes launched by the previous Congress government have either been shut or scaled down by the BJP government. While the BJP had won a mandate based on lies and false promises and the poorest sections of the population were taken in by the false propaganda of the BJP. People were now aware of the true face of the BJP and Congress would take its pro-poor agenda forward, when it forms the government after the next elections.”

He said his government made and implemented schemes worth Rs 16,253 crore for the welfare of the scheduled castes which benefited more than three lakh families in the state.

While addressing the gathering, Hooda said poor and Dalits were feeling let down by the present BJP government. His son and Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda was also present on the occasion. Deepender said, “The poorest sections of the society have been hit the hardest. The gap between the poor and rich is growing at a rapid pace as the wealth of the rich is rising at an unprecedented pace while the poor are caught in a struggle for survival”.

Speaking at the Dalit Panchayat, AICC’s SC Cell (Haryana incharge) Akshay Maurya highlighted the plight of backward sections. “The Congress will continue to work for the dignity and welfare of the backward classes and Dalits”, Maurya said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App