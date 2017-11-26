Caste rallies in Haryana today, cops on alert

Malik at a gathering in Rohtak Friday. (Express Photo) Malik at a gathering in Rohtak Friday. (Express Photo)

Amid voices of protest against caste rallies in Haryana, All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharash Samiti (AIJASS) president Yashpal Malik and BJP MP Raj Kumar Saini will hold their parallel rallies in Jassia village of Rohtak and Jind town, respectively, on Sunday. Heavy security has been deployed in both districts with senior police and administrative officers camping in Rohtak and Jind. Apart from sensitive nature of such rallies, the authorities are not taking any chance also because of protests against both the rallies.

Keeping in view the blockage of national highway connecting Jind to Chandigarh by a group of villagers to oppose Saini’s rally on Friday and Saturday, the Haryana police have sought 25 companies of Central Armed Police Forces. The highway was blocked by a group of Ajad Kisan Mission led by local leader Sandeep Bharti, but the police were able to clear it on Saturday afternoon with the cooperation of villagers. A protest was also held against the proposed rally of Malik in Rohtak district.

A police spokesman said several companies of state police had been moved to Rohtak and Jind, apart from maximum deployment of district police. Haryana DGP BS Sandhu said, “People have freedom to raise their voice in a democratic and peaceful manner, but no one has the right to take law into their hands. Haryana Police is fully prepared to deal with any law and order situation.” Rohtak IGP Navdeep Singh Virk said, “Anti-social elements won’t be allowed to enter Rohtak.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App