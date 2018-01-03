Caste clash cases: Bheem Army felicitates 39 out on bail

THE BHEEM Army has felicitated 39 members, who were recently released on bail in cases such as attempt to murder and arson. The cases were lodged in connection with violence in Saharanpur after Thakurs and Dalits clashed in May.

The function, organised in Saharanpur on Monday, was attended by around 1,000 Dalits. Those felicitated included Bheem Army’s city president Praveen Gautam, spokesperson Manjeet Singh Nautiyal and district president Kamal Singh Walia.

Bheem Army chief Chandrashekhar is in jail since June after he was booked under NSA in connection with the violence.

Additional SP (City) Prabal Pratap Singh, who gave permission for the function, said that while he knew these people were to be felicitated, he has to check what cases are pending against them. Singh said he will seek a report from the local intelligence unit about the function.

“There is nothing questionable about giving permission for the event, as no prohibitory order was in effect. If they indulge in any violence, action would be taken,” said District Magistrate Pramod Kumar Pandey.

Bheem Army’s district secretary Parveen Ropri said, “The members were handed over a diary and a memento. The aim was to introduce them to the people of our community and tell them they fought for us.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App