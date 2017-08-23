Casino-cum-bar bust in south Delhi: Owner retired Army Major interrogated

The raid was conducted last night by the Delhi police. (Source: Special arrangement) The raid was conducted last night by the Delhi police. (Source: Special arrangement)

An illegal casino-cum-bar operating from a farmhouse in south Delhi was busted in a late evening raid on Tuesday. Police said 30 persons, including five women bar attendants, have been arrested and 13 luxury cars seized from the farmhouse. Spread over 13 acres on the outskirts of Delhi and Gurgaon border, the farmhouse is owned by a retired Army Major who is being interrogated. The raid team from Fatehpur Beri Police Station also seized a large quantity of alcohol and beer bottles.

The retired Army Major had rented out the first floor of the farmhouse — which has five casino tables in a hall — at Rs 2.5 lakh per month. Named Yaduvanshi Raj Mahal, the farmhouse is also used to shoot films and tv serials.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Gambling Act at Fatehpur Beri Police station and produced the accused at a city court. The accused are also booked under the Excise Act. and a separate FIR is registered against them.

Police four persons, including one each from Gurgaon and Faridabad, had started the casino-cum-bar two months ago. The women bar attendants are believed to have been trained in casinos in Goa. Police said the girls have not revealed their exact address, meanwhile, the others, mostly from Delhi and Gurgaon, are businessmen.

