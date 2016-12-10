Cashless transaction will curb corruption, PM Modi to party workers

PM Narendra Modi in Deesa, Gujarat on Saturday. (Source: ANI photo) PM Narendra Modi in Deesa, Gujarat on Saturday. (Source: ANI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked party workers to promote digital transactions and bring everyone under cashless economy, which was the only way to curb corruption. Modi was speaking to party workers at the party’s headquarters ‘Kamalam’ in Gandhinagar.

Watch What Else Is making News

The programme was attended by thousands of workers from across the state including Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, former Chief Minister Anandiben Patel and BJP MPs and MLAs.

State spokesperson Bharat Pandya briefed media about Modi’s message after the meeting.

“Prime Minister asked party workers to explain digital payment system to the public through a demonstration on mobile phone. Like one person will transfer one rupee to another person’s bank account using a mobile phone, and the other person will transfer it back, practically showing it to the people how it is done,” Pandya told reporters after the programme.

“Prime Minister said that cashless transaction is the only way to curb corruption. Our country’s economy was damaged for several years, and to make it strong, we will have to go cashless and will have to work towards bringing everyone under such a system,” he said.

Modi also referred to the recent local body elections in Maharashtra and by-elections in Gujarat and Rajasthan that were held post demonetisation and thanked party workers for BJP’s success, Pandya said.

“He thanked party workers for success in elections held post demonetisation, and said the elections had a positive effect on the nation,” Pandya said.

Modi told party workers that for one year after moving to Delhi, he was like a student taking lessons, which is now over, Pandya said.

Modi also asked party workers not to hesitate in meeting him in Delhi, he said. “He also asked party workers to take government programmes aimed at the poor down to the last beneficiary effectively. He said that the country is celebrating Pt Deendayal Upadhyay

Shatabdi Varsh, and asked party workers to take programmes such as Garib Kalyan Yojana and Ujjawala Yojana to the beneficiaries,” said the party spokesperson.

“Modi asked party workers to become a channel to carry gas cylinder distribution to the poor and rural women, who suffer due to smoke-filled kitchen equivalent to the smoking of 400 cigarettes, effectively so that it reaches all beneficiaries,” Pandya said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App