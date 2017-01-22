Cashless payment can root out corruption from system: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal File/PTI Photo(PTI12_23_2016_000066A) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal File/PTI Photo(PTI12_23_2016_000066A)

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday mooted for cashless transactions through grassroot level programmes, saying his government has initiated several steps to digitise payment methods. “Cashless payment has the potential to root out corruption from the system and citizens must adopt cashless transactions as a way of life,” the Chief Minister said inaugurating the ‘DigiDhan Mela’ in Guwahati.

Sonowal, who pitched for popularising cashless transactions at the grassroot level, announced that a ‘Chief Minister’s Award’ would be given to the best performing district in adopting digital payment methods and familiarising cashless transactions among a large section of people. A prize of Rs 50,000 would be presented at the end of financial year 2016-2017 after March 31, 2017 to Deputy Commissioner for the best performing district, he said.

Assam has performed better than many states in the country in ushering in cashless transactions at tea gardens and other interior places of the state, Sonowal said. Minister of Information Technology Keshab Mahanta said that his department is making all efforts to fast-track the digitisation process and ‘DigiDhan Melas’ organised at village and Panchayat levels would give an impetus to the government’s efforts of transforming Assam into a cashless state.