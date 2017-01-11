Cashless dangal a hit, but old habit of ‘cash prize’ dies hard

A wrestler collects rewards from enthusiasts in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi) A wrestler collects rewards from enthusiasts in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Seventeen-time Bharat Kesri winner Hitesh Kala, 28, took the customary ceremonial round of the mud pit, meeting wrestling fans in the makeshift arena, after winning the Digital Kesri title at a football stadium here. Elders among the spectators pressed currency notes ranging from Rs 20 to Rs 200 into Kala’s muddy palms as they shook hands with the champion. Kala accepted the money with folded hands, while announcers urged the audience to show their appreciation by depositing money into the wrestler’s account through BHIM app. It was clear that old habits die hard at the country’s first “cashless” dangal, which the Chandigarh administration had organised. “What is a dangal where money is not given to wrestlers? Sidhe dil se ate hain paise kushti dekh ke,” quipped Sohan Singh, a spectator.

Big colourful flex boards had each wrestler’s account number and other bank details. Those wanting to transfer money had to download the app for making payments.

Sonu, an 18-year-old wrestler from Sonipat, said that supporters of wrestlers, who had come from villages to watch the bout, were puzzled. “They have been asking us what ‘cashless’ is and how to deposit cash in our accounts,’’ he said. “They found it simpler to hand over cash to wrestlers as and when they saw the wrestler do a traditional daav (move).’’ Sonu said there might have been a better response to the cashless objective had there been free Wi-Fi in the arena to allow spectators to download the app.

Some used the app as announcements were made asking spectators to make payments of Rs 1,000 or Rs 500 to wrestlers. Kala’s Rs 60,000 prize money was transferred into his account.

“The biggest dangal prize money I have won is Rs 11 lakh. It came in cash, five years ago. Imagine, what would have happened had I won it today?” Kala asked. He recalled earlier bouts and his problems with winning cash. “When I won prize money in cash, sometimes I would spend 5-10 per cent of it the same day. Sometimes, there were long queues in dangals to collect cash and sometimes we faced language problems in other states. If dangals in villages adopt this mode of payment, it will make things easier for us.’’

Punjab wrestler Lovepreet, 20, who travels across India to take part in dangals and won one bout on Tuesday, said that he fights over 40 dangals annually and earns over Rs 20 lakh. “Winning here with prize money coming into the account is something wrestlers need to adapt to. The wrestling season will start soon in summer, and with the demonetisation and the cash limit, it will be challenge for wrestlers in the villages who travel and earn in dangals across India.’’

Coaches from Punjab as well as Haryana had come to see the event, and some of them returned impressed. “We organise a village dangal of Rs 10 lakh in Kishangarh village in Chandigarh. We are also thinking to go cashless next season,” said coach Mukesh. “Digital Kesri Kala will be the star wrestler at this event.’’