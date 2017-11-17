Cash van loot: Sixth accused held, Rs 98 lakh recovered so far

The cash van was looted on Bhogpur-Adampur road on November 1. The cash van was looted on Bhogpur-Adampur road on November 1.

The Punjab Police on Thursday arrested another suspect, Sukhwinder Singh alias Nimma, in connection with the Rs 1.18 crore ATM cash van loot and recovered Rs 36.25 lakh from him.

With this, police have arrested six out of seven suspects and recovered Rs 98 lakh of the total amount looted.

IG (Jalandhar Range) Arpit Shukla said Sukhwinder had gone to his relatives in village Tehranpur of Lakhimpur, district in UP. A police party raided their house, but he was not there. The police returned and arrested him from Ladowali Road, Jalandhar.

The 27-year-old, during the preliminary investigation, has reportedly revealed that he had studied till Class 6 and he got married this year.

For the last 10 years, he was employed at the Hamira Distillery. The cash van was looted on Bhogpur-Adampur road on November 1.

