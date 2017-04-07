Cash-strapped govt clears Rs 170 crore in salary bills

Capt Amrinder Singh. (Express photo by Sumit Malhotra) Capt Amrinder Singh. (Express photo by Sumit Malhotra)

A week after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sealed its accounts for defaulting on overdraft, the cash-strapped Punjab government on Thursday cleared salary bills worth about Rs 170 crore from its ways and means advance.

With the previous government being accused of leaving the state in a fiscal crisis, it took the newly formed government six days to clear the salary bills of March.

The functionaries of the government argued that salaries of employees were delayed during the closing of the fiscal year. None of the ministers who took oath on March 16, officials and about four lakh employees of the state government have been paid salaries.

“Those departments which presented the bills to finance department should be getting their salaries now. We will keep clearing the bills as and when the departments present them to us,” said a finance department official.

Sources in government said the salaries were being paid from the ways and means limit. RBI had fixed a limit of ways and means advance of Rs 925 crore.

The state has a fat salary bill of over Rs 2,000 crore per month. During the end of last fiscal, the RBI had sealed the bank accounts of the state after it remained in overdraft for over 15 days after exhausting its ways and means advance limit.

Sources said after the Centre released funds to the tune of Rs 700 crore and state deposited about Rs 400 crore, RBI had removed the seal. Sources said it was a challenge for the government to even pay the salaries due to paucity of funds.

Besides the salary bill, the government also has to pay old-age pensions to the tune of Rs 450 crore lying pending since November. The old-age pension bill is about Rs 90 crore every month. Two days ago, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had directed the social security department to clear the pension bill.

