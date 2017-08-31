Cash squeeze, GST launch issues push GDP growth to below 6%

GDP had recorded a growth of 7.9 per cent in the April-June quarter last year. (File) GDP had recorded a growth of 7.9 per cent in the April-June quarter last year. (File)

India’s economic growth slowed to a low of 5.7 per cent in the first quarter of 2017-18 against 6.1 per cent in the preceding quarter, sharply undershooting market expectations on the back of large-scale destocking undertaken by manufacturers ahead of the Goods and Services Tax rollout and the lingering impact of demonetisation.

GDP had recorded a growth of 7.9 per cent in the April-June quarter last year. The April-June growth estimate, the lowest in at least five quarters, trended down on account of a sharp deceleration in manufacturing growth, data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed. The silver lining in the growth figures was the buoyant performance by some segments of the services sector. “Trade, hotel, transport, communication and services related to broadcasting” sector witnessed a pickup by growing 11.1 per cent in April-June from 8.9 per cent last year, while “Public administration, defence and other services” sector’s growth (in Gross Value Added terms) was clocked at 9.5 per cent in April-June as against 8.6 per cent last year.

Reacting to the numbers, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the figure was a “matter of concern”. He said that manufacturing growth had bottomed out in April-June, services sector improved and gross fixed capital formulation turned positive in the first quarter of the financial year. The manufacturing sector’s growth had gone down due to GST’s impact on destocking and the curve could turn for the better, he added.

The Gross Value Added or GVA growth, which serves as a more closely watched estimate for quarterly growth, remained unchanged from the previous quarter at 5.6 per cent in April-June but fell sharply from 7.6 per cent growth recorded in the April-June quarter last year. Chief Statistician of India TCA Anant attributed the decline to “poor” corporate performance in GVA terms, which is GDP minus net taxes and high level of inventory destocking in first quarter of this financial year in anticipation of the rollout of GST regime from July 1.

GVA for manufacturing sector grew 1.2 per cent in April-June as compared to growth of 10.7 percent in the same quarter last year. “The private corporate sector growth (which has a share of over 75 per cent in the manufacturing sector) as estimated from available data of listed companies with BSE and NSE is (-) 0.9 per cent at current prices during Q1 (April-June) of 2017-18 as against 10.2 per cent in Q1 of 2016-17,” the CSO release said. Only three of eight sectors showed a pickup in GVA growth in April-June.

Construction and financial services sectors recorded a slowdown in growth with the GVA for “financial, insurance, real estate and professional services” sector growing at 6.4 per cent, down from 9.4 per cent last year. GVA growth for the construction sector also declined to 2.0 per cent in April-June from 3.1 per cent last year.

GVA growth for ‘agricultural, forestry and fishing’ sector declined marginally to 2.3 per cent from 2.5 per cent in the corresponding period last year, the data showed.

“The numbers seem to suggest that the slowdown from last the quarter has intensified due to the combination of long-term slowdown and temporary shock factors like demonetisation and GST,” Abheek Barua, chief economist with HDFC told Reuters. “We have to revise our GDP outlook numbers for the full year.”

