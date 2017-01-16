Cash, jewellery worth lakhs seized in poll-bound UP

A flying squad, including officials from UP police and the election commission has seized nearly Rs 6 lakh in cash and a large amount of jewellery, in multiple raids here ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. “The flying squad of Mathura yesterday seized Rs 1.11 lakh from Hari Om near Akbarpur Tiraha while Rs 1.58 lakh were recovered from Radhey Babu,” ADM Ravindra Kumar said on Monday.

“The squad also nabbed Sandeep Negi with Rs 1.58 lakh and 2.5 Kg of silver at a place falling under Kosi Kalan police station. Also, an amount of Rs 84,000 was seized from Bichpuri barrier falling under Raya police station yesterday,” he said.

The Additional District Magistrate said checking has been increased on Yamuna Expressway which is turning into a safe ground for carrying illegal money in cash or kind to be used in forthcoming Assembly elections.

“On Friday, Rs 1.40 lakh was seized near toll plaza on Yamuna Expressway and gold ornaments worth millions were unearthed at a place falling under Khandauli police station, the border police station of Mathura following which the checking has been intensified,” Kumar said.

“The manner in which Khandaluli police nabbed 1.25 kg gold from Sarraf Murlidhar, a resident of Shastri Nagar Distt, is an evidence of increased illegal activities on Yamuna Express Way,” he said.

Meanwhile, police have unearthed an illegal arms factory on the outskirts of village Utavar falling under Kosi Kalan police station.

“Two country made pistols, few parts of arms and accessories were recovered from a person identified as Surra and his two associates from village Bishambhara Shergarh,” Police said.