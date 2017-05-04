Cash-for-jobs scam: Police suspect inspector, IPS officer’s brother behind ‘defaming’ Haryana Speaker

Investigations by the Haryana police in the alleged cash-for-jobs scam has indicated that a conspiracy was hatched to “defame” Assembly Speaker Kanwar Pal Gujjar in the case.

Yamunanagar’s SP Rajesh Kalia told The Indian Express on Wednesday that the police would now investigate role of two persons, Adarashpal and Inspector Jangsher, after one of the accused in the case, Ram Nath, told the investigators they had hatched a conspiracy in the matter.

Adarashpal is younger brother of a senior IPS officer.

Jagadhri’s Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajender Kumar said a court in Yamunanagar on Wednesday asked both Adarashpal and Jangsher to join the police investigation.

In this matter, an FIR under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC was registered related to a cash-for-jobs scam after Baljeet, a resident of Yamunanagar district village, committed suicide in December 2016.

In his dying declaration, Baljeet had alleged that he had met Ram Nath, a resident of Lalpur village in Ambala, who promised to get him a government job and “so he (Baljeet) collected more than Rs 90 lakh from several people and gave it to Ram Nath, who backed out

later”.

In February, Surinder, father of a job-seeker and a resident of Uttar Pradesh, had lodged a complaint against the Speaker and his brother Ashok of duping him of Rs 44 lakh for appointing four members of his family as peons or clerks at the Vidhan Sabha secretariat. Surinder alleged that the middleman, Baljeet, was known to the Speaker and his brother.

“Later, Ram Nath released an audio and a video to claim that Ashok was involved into the matter. But now, Ram Nath has stated that Adarashpal and Jangsher, as part of conspiracy, had pressured him to prepare audio and video to defame the speaker. Jangsher was instrumental in the circulation of both audio and video,” said DSP Rajender Kumar, adding that voice samples had been sent to the forensic lab to check the veracity of the audio and video clips.

In February, Gujjar held a press conference in Chandigarh to seek a time-bound inquiry into the cash-for-jobs scam.

“Baljeet’s family has sought an inquiry into his death and I am in favour of that. They should suggest which agency they want to conduct the inquiry. I met the Chief Minister and told him that a time-bound inquiry be conducted. He has assured that within two months, the inquiry will be completed,”Gujjar had stated claiming he would take responsibility if any of his kin was found involved and resign if

the allegations were proved true.

