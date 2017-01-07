Cash crunch: Women lock doors of bank in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

A group of irate women locked the doors of a bank after its officials refused to provide cash citing liquidity crunch. The incident happened at Jansathat town in the district last evening, police said.

The aggrieved women had been standing in queue all morning. On being told that there was a shortage of cash, they

started raising slogans against the bank employees and locked the doors.

Later police rushed to the spot, pacified the customers and opened the lock.