Cash crunch: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, says country in grip of ‘note-ban’ terror again

Cash crunch: Congress President Rahul Gandhi at Parliament House on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain) Cash crunch: Congress President Rahul Gandhi at Parliament House on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain)

As states panic over the sudden cash crunch in the banking system, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the government and said that “terror of note ban” has once again gripped the nation. Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of destroying the country’s banking system owing to the decision of demonetisation.

Rahul Gandhi, who was in his parliamentary constituency of Amethi took to Twitter and alleged that Modi snatched the money from common man’s pocket and filled Nirav Modi’s coffers. “Modiji’s ‘Mallya maya’, the terror of note ban is again spreading. The country’s ATMs are again empty, what has been done to the country’s banks,” he tweeted.

समझो अब नोटबंदी का फरेब

आपका पैसा निरव मोदी की जेब मोदीजी की क्या ‘माल्या’ माया

नोटबंदी का आतंक दोबारा छाया देश के ATM सब फिर से खाली

बैंकों की क्या हालत कर डाली#CashCrunch — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 17, 2018

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Follow Cash Crunch LIVE Updates

Later in the day, he also attacked the PM for not speaking a word “after Nirav Modi fled the country with Rs 1,000 crore”. “The prime minister has not uttered a single word after he made the entire country stand in a queue, snatched Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes from your pocket and put it in Nirav Modi’s pocket. He fears standing in Parliament too,” news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

Cash crunch: As many as six states–Gujarat, eastern Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana–have complained of cash shortage with ATMs across the country going dry. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) Cash crunch: As many as six states–Gujarat, eastern Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana–have complained of cash shortage with ATMs across the country going dry. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Countering the BJP charges blaming Congress for the washout of the Budget session, Gandhi said, “Prime Minister is travelling across the country but he does not have 15 minutes to give a speech in the Lok Sabha.”

Gandhi went on to say, “He refers to Nirav Modi as Nirav and Mehul Chowksi as Mehul bhai and this is a fact, whose good days have come, Modiji had said good days would come for the people but the reality is that ‘achcey din’ have come for only 15 people like Nirav Modi and Muhul Chowksi while for the farmers, labourers and the poor, these are bad days.”

(with inputs from PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd