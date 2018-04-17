Cash crunch LIVE Updates: ATMs go dry in some states; opposition attacks PM Modi, govt to increase production of currency notes

As many as six states–Gujarat, eastern Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana–have complained of cash shortage with ATMs across the country going dry. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) As many as six states–Gujarat, eastern Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana–have complained of cash shortage with ATMs across the country going dry. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

With several states reporting currency shortage, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday stepped in to allay fears insisting that “there is more than adequate currency in circulation”. “Have reviewed the currency situation in the country. Over all there is more than adequate currency in circulation and also available with the Banks. The temporary shortage caused by ‘sudden and unusual increase’ in some areas is being tackled quickly,” Jaitley tweeted.

As many as six states–Gujarat, eastern Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana–have complained of cash shortage with ATMs across the country going dry. There have been reports of non-availability of cash in Delhi too–a stark reminder of the post-demonetisation phase.

Several leaders cutting across the political lines have trained guns on the Centre, saying that ATMs running dry was a reminder of demonetisation days.