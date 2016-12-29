Cash crunch forces conmen to use cards, they land in Delhi police net

Police said the case was registered in September when a woman, who had been promised a Rs 4 lakh loan, was cheated of Rs 22,000 in east Delhi. Police said the case was registered in September when a woman, who had been promised a Rs 4 lakh loan, was cheated of Rs 22,000 in east Delhi.

A limit on ATM withdrawals after demonitisation helped Delhi Police bust a gang who set up a fake loan company and cheated at least 500 people to the tune of Rs 2 crore in the last three years.

Police said the cash crunch forced the accused to use their cards in various stores, which helped police get CCTV footage and identify them. Police said the case was registered in September when a woman, who had been promised a Rs 4 lakh loan, was cheated of Rs 22,000 in east Delhi.

The District Investigation Unit probed the case. “We had some footage from ATMs, but it wasn’t clear. After November 8, the accused started using cards at petrol pumps and departmental stores and we got clear CCTV footage. Based on this, we nabbed the accused from Rohini and Nangloi,” said a police officer.

Police said the accused used to advertise in Hindi newspapers under the names of Reliance and Bajaj Capital. “The accused got bank accounts on fake IDs and also procured a toll-free helpline number. They assured loans from national banks and asked for scanned copies of marksheets for ‘verification’. Later, they asked for a clearance fee between Rs 10,000 and Rs 30,000, before fleeing with the money,” said DCP East Omvir Singh.

Police said they had two fake accounts in State Bank of India and one in Punjab National Bank. Police are probing if any bank officials were involved.