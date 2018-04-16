Cases of attacks on minorities ‘diluted’ since BJP came to power: Congress

2007 Mecca Masjid case: The court acquitted all accused in the case. (File) 2007 Mecca Masjid case: The court acquitted all accused in the case. (File)

Congress on Monday alleged that the prosecution had failed to substantiate evidence against the accused in the Mecca Masjid blast case and claimed that such cases of attacks on minorities were being “diluted” ever since the BJP came to power at the Centre.

A special NIA court here today acquitted five persons, including Swami Aseemanand, in the 2007 case. “Then who are the actual culprits? Who injured 58 people? Who triggered the bomb?,” Telangana congress spokesperson Sravan Dasoju said.

“Prosecution has failed probably to substantiate with appropriate evidence, which clearly shows that ever since the BJP government has come (to power), many cases of attacks made on Muslims are being diluted,” he said.

The Telangana government has also “apparently failed” to take a review of the entire situation during the last four years, he said. Telangana BJP president K Laxman welcomed the verdict. “This verdict is a slap on the face of the Congress-led UPA government. Majlis leader (Asaduddin) Owaisi and Congress leaders are finding fault with it,” he said.

“Congress tried to do politics by intentionally filing cases against innocents in a way to throw mud at Hindu community and Sangh Parivar,” he told reporters. Congress welcomed acquittal of A Raja (former Telecom minister) and others in the 2G spectrum case, but the party was now finding fault with this verdict, Laxman added.

