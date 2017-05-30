Case should have been lodged against Mulayam for firing on ‘karsewaks’: BJP’s Vinay Katiyar

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav addressing the media and party workers at party office in Lucknow on Friday. (PTI Photo) Lucknow: Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav addressing the media and party workers at party office in Lucknow on Friday. (PTI Photo)

BJP leader Vinay Katiyar on Tuesday took on former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav saying the Samajwadi Party leader should have been booked in a criminal case over police firing on karsevaks in Ayodhya in 1990. Katiyar’s comments came after a special CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) court on Tuesday framed charges under section 120(B) of the IPC (criminal conspiracy) in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case against him, BJP veterans L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Union minister Uma Bharti and some others. All six were, however, granted bail by CBI special judge S K Yadav on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each.

“He (Mulayam Singh Yadav) himself has admitted that 16 people were killed. He murdered them, he should be booked for it. Babri Masjid was not there, the place belongs to the Ram temple and even the High Court has passed the order,” alleged Katiyar.

Katiyar was also asked about the framing of charges by the CBI court on him as well as several other prominent leaders of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), including prominent leaders like Lal Krishna Advani and Union Minister Uma Bharti. “I don’t want to say anything on this, the court has to take the decision and we will follow it,” he replied.

Allowing the CBI’s plea seeking restoration of criminal conspiracy charge against the four BJP leaders, including Katiyar, the apex court had described the demolition of the medieval-era monument as a “crime” which shook the “secular fabric of the Constitution”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App