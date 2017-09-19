Case registered on ‘bid to poison’ madrasa water in Aligarh

Representational Image Representational Image

A police case has been filed in Aligarh against two unidentified persons in connection with an alleged attempt to poison the water supply at Madrassa Chacha Nehru, which is run by former Vice-President Hamid Ansari’s wife Salma Ansari. Samples from the water tank, in which the two men were allegedly mixing rat poison, were sent to a forensic laboratory in Agra, the police said.

According to the police, a student who resides in the hostel had gone to the water tank late Sunday evening. “He saw two men near the tank. One of them was allegedly at the opening of the tank and mixing something in the water while the other was standing below. Before the two men fled, they allegedly threatened the boy with a country-made pistol, claiming that they knew he lived in the hostel and that he should not raise an alarm,” said a senior police officer.

According to the complaint, the student picked up a wrapper that was thrown by the two men and approached the hostel warden. “The hostel warden informed the police. The wrapper was of rat poison. Samples from the tank have been taken and sent to the forensic science laboratory in Agra. The results are awaited. Meanwhile, a police case has been lodged under IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) against two unidentified persons. Investigations are under way,” said the PRO for Aligarh Police.

Run by Al Noor Charitable Society, Madrassa Chacha Nehru in Aligarh caters to around 4,000 students. The Society is headed by Salma Ansari. Speaking to mediapersons, Ansari called the incident “shocking and scary”, and added that security would be increased in the institution with installation of CCTV cameras.

