Case registered against Tejashwi Yadav over tweet allegedly disrespecting ‘Vande Mataram’

Bihar’s former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav (Source: PTI) Bihar’s former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav (Source: PTI)

A case has been registered against Bihar’s Leader of Opposition and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav for allegedly disrespecting national song ‘Vande Mataram’, according to news agency ANI. The case has been registered in Darbhanga. In a tweet on August 13, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, who is the son of RJD president Lalu Prasad, equated the national song with beating up or killing people. Replying to a tweet by a journalist, the RJD chief’s son tweeted: “sahin kahan inka ‘Vande Mataram’ = bande maarte hai hum.”

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav held Chief Minister Nitish Kumar responsible for not allowing him to hold a rally in Bhagalpur last night. He also denied any involvement in the attack on Sushil Kumar Modi’s convoy earlier this week. Modi had alleged that the attack happened because RJD supporters were “disappointed” after power had slipped from their hands”. Six suspected RJD supporters were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the case.

Janata Dal (United) under Nitish Kumar split from the RJD last month to break the Grand Alliance over corruption charges against Tejashwi Yadav and form a government with the BJP.

