Case registered against SBUT officials in Husaini building collapse

A dead body getting carried into ambulance at spot. Over 20 killed and many others feared trapped in a building collapse at South Mumbai’s Bhendi Bazar on Thursday morning.

Express photo by Nirmal Harindran, 31st August 2017, Mumbai. A dead body getting carried into ambulance at spot. Over 20 killed and many others feared trapped in a building collapse at South Mumbai’s Bhendi Bazar on Thursday morning.Express photo by Nirmal Harindran, 31st August 2017, Mumbai.

Police have registered a case of ‘culpable homicide not amounting to murder’ against unnamed officials of the Saifi Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) in connection with the collapse of a five-story building in south Mumbai last month in which 33 people were killed. “We registered a case against the officials of SBUT and others yesterday,” said senior inspector Shirish Gaikwad of J J Marg police station.

“As the personal responsibility is yet to be fixed, we did not mention any names in the case,” he said. The case was registered under IPC sections 304 (2) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

Five-story Husaini Building on Pakmodia Street in Dongri area collapsed on August 31, killing 33 persons. Sixteen others were injured. The dilapidated building, which was more than hundred years old, had been declared dangerous to live in. SBUT is supposed to redevelop several buildings in the area under `cluster redevelopment’ scheme. It is alleged that the trust failed to get the building vacated in time despite getting permission to pull it down in March 2011.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App