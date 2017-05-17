Case registered against Kerala BJP chief for ‘fake video’

BJP state president Kummanam Rajesekharan. (File) BJP state president Kummanam Rajesekharan. (File)

Police on Tuesday registered a case against Kerala BJP state president Kummanam Rajesekharan on charges of circulating a video claimed to be of a CPM celebration over the killing of a RSS worker in Kannur last week. Police in Kannur registered the case based on a complaint from a local leader of the SFI, the student wing of CPM. SFI district secretary Muhammed Riyas complained to the police that Rajesekharan had tried to foment tension by circulating a fake video.

Last Saturday, Rajasekharan uploaded the video on his Twitter account saying, “Brutality, bestiality at its worst. Kannur communists celebrate murder of RSS karyakartha Biju, whom they beheaded.’’ The short video showed a group of men dancing along a road in the night. Drum beaters are also seen in the visual. However, there is little to indicate about their political leanings.

The CPM said the video allegation was baseless. But Rajasekharan stuck to his stand that the video was genuine. On May 12, RSS worker Biju was hacked to death, allegedly by CPM activists, in Kannur district. Police on Tuesday also registered a case against BJP’s Thiruvananthapuram district president S Suresh for making a provocative speech while addressing a march to protest attacks on RSS workers. At the party march to the police station at Neyyattinkara, Suresh said peace was prevailing only at the mercy of the BJP.

“The moment the BJP decides to withdraw that privilege, there would be a surge in search for heads and hands that had touched the RSS-BJP leaders. I would like to remind police that they would not be able to stem the tide of that surge,’’ he said.

