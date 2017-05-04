Case registered against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for ISIS tweet

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (Express/File Photo) Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (Express/File Photo)

A case was registered against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for allegation on Telangana Police for radicalising Muslim youth by setting up fake ISIS site. “I am thankful to the Telangana government for getting this case registered. I will get a chance to prove my point and in my defence I would call the Chief Minister, Home Minister, DGP, Home Secretary of India, National Security of India to depose and I will cross question them,” Singh told the media in New Delhi. Earlier, Digvijaya had made a shocking allegation by accusing the Telangana Police of setting up a ‘bogus ISIS site which is radicalising Muslim Youth and encouraging them to become ISIS Modules’.

Questioning the involvement of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao in the matter, Digvijaya asserted that if KCR was involved, then he should own up and resign. “If he is, shouldn’t he own up and resign?” he tweeted. “Is it ethical? Is it moral? Has KCR authorised the Telangana Police to trap Muslim Youth and encourage them to join the ISIS?” Digvijaya tweeted.

“The Telangana Police has set up a bogus ISIS site which is radicalising Muslim Youths and encouraging them to become ISIS Modules,” he tweeted. “Whether the state police should be trapping Muslim Youth in becoming ISIS modules by posting inflammatory information?” Digvijaya tweeted. He also raised questions on the encounter of ISIS terror accused Saifullah that it was based on the Telangana Police’s information that the Madhya Pradesh police arrested accused who were responsible for the bomb blast in train in Shajapur District and Saifullah’s encounter also took place in Kanpur the same day. “It was on their information that MP Police arrested accused who were responsible for the bomb blast in train in Shajapur District of MP,” he tweeted.

