Case registered against A K Saseendran, summoned on July 28

A local court on Monday registered a case against former transport minister A K Saseendran and directed him to appear before it on July 28 in connection with his purported sleaze talk with a woman, which was aired by a television channel in March. Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) P V Anish Kumar, before whom the case came up, also directed issuance of summons to Saseendran to appear before the court in Thiruvananthapuram on July 28.

The case was registered against Saseendran, an NCP MLA, on a complaint from a woman media personnel of the TV channel that the former minister had been allegedly harassing her over phone with his alleged sexually explicit talks. Saseendran had quit on March 26, the day a newly launched television channel aired the sleaze audio clip.

The offences against Saseendran pertain to sexual harassment, stalking and insulting the modesty of a woman. The channel had maintained that the alleged lewd phone calls were made to the woman during a sting operation. The LDF government had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the sting operation. Five media persons of the channel, including its CEO Ajithkumar, had been arrested.

Reacting to the development, Saseendran said he welcomed the court decision. “It is a natural action”, he said at Kozhikode, adding that when the court gets a complaint, there would naturally be an action. “Now I have been given an opportunity to be heard”, he said. Saseendran said he had welcomed the investigation earlier itself.

