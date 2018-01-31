Case filed against VHP functionary for provocative statement

Latest News
Speaking at a book release function last week, Shenava had made the 'provocative' statement on the fatal attack on Abdul Basheer on January 3 in an apparent retaliation to the killing of a Bajrang Dal member Deepak Rao in the city on the same day.

The speech had drawn flak from various quarters and JD-S and Popular Front of India had demanded action against Shenava.
A case has been registered against a district VHP functionary for making alleged provocative public statement over the recent killing of a Muslim man at Mangaluru. Police on Wednesday said they have suo motu (on their own) registered a case against Dakshina Kannada VHP district president Jagadish Shenava under Sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 116 (abetment of offence) of the IPC.

Speaking at a book release function last week, Shenava had made the ‘provocative’ statement on the fatal attack on Abdul Basheer on January 3 in an apparent retaliation to the killing of a Bajrang Dal member Deepak Rao in the city on the same day. He had then said he would not be bothered even if the police filed a case against him for the remarks.

The speech had drawn flak from various quarters and JD-S and Popular Front of India had demanded action against Shenava.

