Case filed against resort in Jaipur over minor dancer’s ‘harassment’

RAJASTHAN police have filed a case against Jaipur’s popular tourist resort, Chokhi Dhani, over a 13-year-old’s “cultural performance” under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The case was filed on the basis of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal’s complaint.

Chokhi Dhani manager Mahendra Singh denied the allegations.

In a complaint to the police, Maliwal had stated that there was a “dance bar-like situation” where girls as young as 13 were made to dance and touched inappropriately at the resort. Maliwal said that she was “shocked” and “disturbed” over a 13 -year-old girl being made to dance for tourists, who showered her with money.

Maliwal had written to Rajasthan police chief Manoj Bhatt, who forwarded the complaint to Sanganer Sadar police station. “In the complaint, Maliwal had alleged that the tourists were also touching the girl,” said Sanganer Sadar station house officer Dharam Veer Singh.

Maliwal said that she had visited the resort, known for promoting Indian culture, about two weeks back. “What I saw there was very far from it. I saw young girls as young as 13 or 14 dancing and drunk men staring at them. Once in a while customers also tried to drag those girls. I asked one of the girls how old she was and she replied 13. I asked her if she went to school and she replied in negative, then others around her dragged her away.’’

Chokhi Dhani’s Singh said, “No such activity takes place at Chokhi Dhani. We have strict security, which includes guards for our performers and CCTVs. Alcohol is also banned on village premises. Sometimes their (performers’) children tag along, but this is not such a case. Sometimes the guests get involved in the dances and this could be one of our guests.’’

