Case filed against Kerala professor over sexist ‘watermelon’ remarks on Muslim women students

Kerala police on Friday filed a case against Jouhar Munavvir, professor of Farook Training College for making misogynistic comments about female students. The case was registered in the Koduvally police station on a complaint by students of the college under Section 354, 509(a) of the Indian Penal Code.

The college and the administration have been facing outrage on social media over the comments, while, protests march were organised by various student unions.

Munavvir, speaking about the dressing style in college during a counselling session had said, “I am the professor of Farook College where 80 per cent students are women, a majority among whom are Muslims. Think about it. The girls wear purdah but wear leggings inside. This is today’s style. They pull up the purdah, showing the leggings to the world. Don’t even talk about muftah. They don’t even wear the muftah. They wrap a shawl around with some 32 steps and 25 pins. That’s the style, revealing the chest. One of the body parts that man is highly attracted to is a woman’s bosom. That’s why it should be covered. But our girls reveal a part of their bosom. Like how we slice a melon open and see the ripe part inside. This style of wearing the muftah is not Islamic.”

Students have been demanding action against the professor from the college administration, according to local reports, the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) unit of the college had registered a complaint with the Principal. Talking to the Indian Express, Jaik C Thomas, state president of the SFI said, “This remark is not just anti-woman, it’s anti-human. A person like him should not be allowed into any college in Kerala. We conducted a march to the college yesterday and today and will continue to raise our voices. The college students have complained to the management and will forward it to the education department as well.”

