Case filed against Kerala magazine for picture of model breastfeeding child

An advocate filed a case against Grihalakshmi on Friday, a week after the Kerala magazine featured a woman breastfeeding a child on its cover. Vinod Mathew has moved a local court in Kollam over the picture, reported news agency ANI. Featuring Gilu Joseph, the image, which strives to normalise breastfeeding in public, caused an uproar on social media last week.
The model, 27-year-old Gilu Joseph, however, said she has no regrets. Talking to IndianExpress.com, she said, “I have only done things that I have believed is right for me. I must have failed, but I have no regrets.” Read interview in Malayalam.
“Women should breastfeed freely, without any sense of fear or inhibition and that is my message in the article too, but people began criticising even without reading what I had to say,” Joseph said, reacting to the controversies around the shoot.
Social media users were flooded with questions after the issue was released. ‘Why has the magazine given an unrealistic representation using a model with a child who is not even her own?’ ‘Why is Joseph wearing a vermilion paste on her forehead — a mark of subservience as seen by many — when she is breaking taboos surrounding breastfeeding by propagating body positivity?’ ‘Would mothers not breastfeed their children fearing being stared at?’ These are some of the comments made at the model.
Last week, the magazine also launched a campaign, “What’s shameful about breastfeeding in public?” supported by poets and writers across Kerala.
- Mar 2, 2018 at 3:04 pmThese lawyers are morons. Breastfeeding can save the lives of children and also confer them with the immunity against diseases in later life. It should be encouraged by all means. This was a nice way of doing it. There should be minimum knowledge test before the lawyers are permitted to practice.Reply
- Mar 2, 2018 at 1:33 pmThis is against Islam and an insult to all Muslims of India and to our religion. Allah wants women to be modest. Must you force us to watch nudity? Why this discrimination against Muslims?Reply
- Mar 2, 2018 at 2:39 pmClose your eyes. If you think it's nudity.Reply
- Mar 2, 2018 at 1:33 pmWhat did she gain by this? What did society gain by this? Society: Breast feeding will go on as usual. It is no taboo even earlier. The only result is that she has become famous. maybe she will land a role in cinema. The magazine would have sold more copies and made more money. These are the scum which are trying to hoodwink society.Reply
- Mar 2, 2018 at 2:51 pmit was and still is a taboo chewtiye. just read what you wrote. must i say more?Reply
- Mar 2, 2018 at 1:23 pmEvery mother feeds her child. But no one does not look at a camera and feed her child half naked. Because of this act the she may get a few mileage, but will she be a butt of joke in front of others.Reply
