Case booked against Hindu outfit leader for provocative speech

A suo motu case was registered against an office-bearer of an Hindu outfit on Friday for his alleged provocative speech and derogatory comments about a police official at a protest meeting in Mangaluru, the police said. Hindu Jagaran Vedike (HJV) organising secretary Jagadish Karanth was accused of making “derogatory comments” on the religious status of Abdul Khader, inspector of the Puttur town police station, at a meeting at Puttur near here on September 15, to protest against “attacks” on Hindus.

An individual complaint had been filed by one K Aziz asking the police to register a case against Karanth for allegedly using “derisive” language against the police officer identifying him with a religion.

Karanth has been booked under various sections of the IPC including, 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 189 (threat of injury to public servant), police said.

