Only in Express
  • Case booked against Hindu outfit leader for provocative speech

Case booked against Hindu outfit leader for provocative speech

An individual complaint had been filed by one K Aziz asking the police to register a case against Karanth for allegedly using "derisive" language against the police officer identifying him with a religion.

By: PTI | Mangaluru | Published:September 22, 2017 4:18 pm
Hindu Jagaran Vedike, Jagadish Karanth, Hate speech b y Hindu outfit, Hate speech in India news, Abdul Khader, Latest news, India news, National news, Latest news, Hindu Jagaran Vedike’s secretary Jagadish Karanth has been booked under various sections of the IPC including, 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 189 (threat of injury to public servant), police said. (SourcE: Facebook/Hindu Jagarana Vedike Karnataka)
Related News

A suo motu case was registered against an office-bearer of an Hindu outfit on Friday for his alleged provocative speech and derogatory comments about a police official at a protest meeting in Mangaluru, the police said. Hindu Jagaran Vedike (HJV) organising secretary Jagadish Karanth was accused of making “derogatory comments” on the religious status of Abdul Khader, inspector of the Puttur town police station, at a meeting at Puttur near here on September 15, to protest against “attacks” on Hindus.

An individual complaint had been filed by one K Aziz asking the police to register a case against Karanth for allegedly using “derisive” language against the police officer identifying him with a religion.

Karanth has been booked under various sections of the IPC including, 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 189 (threat of injury to public servant), police said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Express Adda
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Sep 22: Latest News