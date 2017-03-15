Case against two judges: ACB sleuth ordered to help HC vigilance cell in probe

Gujarat High Court (File Photo) Gujarat High Court (File Photo)

The Gujarat High Court Tuesday ordered an officer posted with Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to assist the Vigilance Cell of HC in the investigation into the alleged corruption case against two judges. The court has also directed the officer to work jointly with the vigilance cell to see if the case needs further investigation. Justice Sonia Gokani directed to appoint a woman officer from ACB on a plea moved by complainant Jagat Patel who had sought CBI probe.

The vigilance cell of the High Court, that works as a police station to probe case against judicial officers across the state, had lodged the FIR against then Judicial Magistrate First Class A D Acharya, posted at Shihor in Bhavnagar and P D Inamdar, posted at Jamkhambaliya in Jamnagar along with clerk B G Prajapati, stenographer B D Srimali and eight others in 2015.

The FIR alleged that the two judges posted at Vapi JMFC court in Valsad were captured on camera. The recordings, in audio and video, revealed that the accused judges were found “negotiating” over phone in order to favour the lawyers. Following the FIR, the two judges were suspended and subsequently arrested. Earlier, the court had criticised the vigilance cell for not investigating the case properly. The vigilance cell officer had replied that the question of remand of the judges didn’t arise in view of CDs which revealed that “there is a demand of bribe but actual money being given cannot be seen.”

