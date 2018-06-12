Case against TV channel: Stalin says Tamil Nadu govt’s attitude dictatorial

“Now, the state-run Arasu Cable has changed the position of Puthiya Thalamurai from 124 to 499 in the network, this shows how dictatorial is this government in their decision,” M K Stalin said. “Now, the state-run Arasu Cable has changed the position of Puthiya Thalamurai from 124 to 499 in the network, this shows how dictatorial is this government in their decision,” M K Stalin said.

The opposition DMK on Monday criticised the Tamil Nadu government in the Assembly for curtailing press freedom and imposing criminal charges against media houses and journalists. Raising the issue of police cases filed against a leading Tamil news channel, Puthiya Thalamurai TV, and its Coimbatore reporter for purported remarks made by guests at a debate shoot, Leader of Opposition and DMK working president M K Stalin said the government was teaching the channel a lesson for criticising it.

“Now, the state-run Arasu Cable has changed the position of Puthiya Thalamurai from 124 to 499 in the network, this shows how dictatorial is this government in their decision,” Stalin said.

In a report on Monday, the channel said their position has been shifted out from 124, which was among Tamil language channels, to 499, far behind the list of channels from “other languages”. Change in a channel’s position on Arasu Cable services — which has a large stake in the state’s rural areas and total viewership — has the potential to impact viewership and revenue.

Responding to the Opposition’s demand to withdraw cases against the channel, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said in the Assembly that the government would take necessary action based on the outcome of the police probe. Citing the communally-sensitive nature of Coimbatore, Palaniswami said the channel shot the debate in the district without obtaining permission from the police. The Chief Minister appealed to the media to avoid telecasting such programmes at a time when Tuticorin is limping back to normalcy following violence during anti-Sterlite protests.

During the debate shot on Friday before an audience of about 1,500, filmmaker Ameer made some remarks that BJP sympathisers among the audience objected to. While these remarks were not in the show telecast on Saturday evening, Coimbatore police booked the channel, a reporter, Ameer and MLA U Thaniyarasu for “objectionable remarks”.

