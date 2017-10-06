Case against shopkeeper for not accepting Rs 10 coins

A charge under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) was pressed against the shopkeeper. A charge under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) was pressed against the shopkeeper.

A case has been registered against a shopkeeper at Joura town in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh for allegedly refusing to accept Rs 10 coins. “We registered a case on the complaint filed by a buyer who had offered two coins of Rs 10 to buy a handkerchief. The shopkeeper refused to accept the coins,” said Joura police station in-charge Praveen Tripathi.

The incident took place last evening. A charge under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) was pressed against the shopkeeper.

The punishment under the section can extend up to six months in prison. Following the reports that shopkeepers were refusing to accept Rs 10 coins, the district collector had recently issued a circular, stating that such a refusal would be considered disrespect to the Indian currency, Tripathi said.

