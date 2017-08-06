Case against Shabir Shah: NBW issued against Aslam Wani

Shabir Shah Shabir Shah

A DELHI court has issued an “open-ended” Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against Aslam Wani, against whom the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had registered a case of alleged money laundering in 2007. An open-ended NBW does not carry a time limit for execution, unlike NBW.

The ED’s case in 2007 had come after Delhi Police’s Special Cell had arrested Wani, who comes from Kashmir, in 2005 and recovered a pistol and Rs 62.9 lakh from him. Wani had allegedly “confessed” to having worked as a courier for Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah, who is currently in ED’s custody. Wani had allegedly stated that he had collected money from operators in Delhi and was supposed to deliver Rs 52.96 lakh to Shah.

ASJ Sidharth Sharma’s order assumes significance since Shah’s case was based on Wani’s arrest, even though in 2010 a Delhi court had dismissed charges against Wani for raising funds for terror activities. The court had then observed that the charges were “not proved”, and had convicted Wani only under Arms Act. The ED had moved an application in ASJ Sharma’s court on Friday, stating that despite several summons, Wani has not joined the probe.

