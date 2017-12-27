Case against Rajasthan minister’s sons: Complainant’s kin alleges pressure to settle matter

Family members of Tej Singh Yadav, who lodged a complaint against two sons of Rajasthan minister Hem Singh Bhadana, accusing them of kidnapping and assaulting him, have alleged that they are being pressured to mutually ‘settle’ the matter.

Police said a counter case has been filed against Tej and his father by the caretaker at the residence of Bhadana, minister for General Administration, State Motor Garage and Estates. The caretaker has accused the two of abusing and assaulting him, said police, adding that a search is on for sons of the minister.

Tej’s father Satish Yadav, who tried to immolate himself near the collectorate in Alwar district Monday, told The Indian Express that he was under pressure to reach a “mutual agreement”. “I attempted suicide because no action has been taken against the accused, sons of minister Hem Singh Bhadana. From several quarters, I am facing pressure to reach a mutual agreement in the case,” he said.

The police foiled his self-immolation bid and took him into preventive custody. He was later released on bail.

On December 20, Tej lodged a complaint at Shivaji Park police station in Alwar, accusing two sons of Bhadana and several others of kidnapping and assaulting him.

“I was in my room on December 20 when Surendra and Hitesh Bhadana, the sons of the minister, and several others barged in and attacked me with a sword. They later kidnapped and took me to their house,” said the 30-year-old.

He alleged that he was beaten up at the minister’s house. “They repeatedly beat me up, asking why I abused Bhadana? I told them I have never abused him. Then, one of their staff members came and said, ‘ye kisi dusre ko utha le aye (you brought someone else)’,” said Tej, a final-year law student.

Tej has in the past spent three years in jail in a case of assault and attempt to murder.

His father Satish said he brought his son back from the minister’s home and admitted him to a hospital before lodging a police complaint. “Even if my entire family is ruined, I am going to fight this case till the end,” said Satish Yadav.

Shivaji Park police station SHO Vinod Sawriya said a caretaker at Bhadana’s home had filed a counter case against Tej and his father.

“In the case lodged by the caretaker, it has been alleged that the accused abused and assaulted him. We are probing both cases,” he said. On the minister’s sons Surendra and Hitesh, he said, “We haven’t been able to find them so far and a search has been initiated. More details about the case will be known after we find them.”

In 2014, a case of harassment and assault was lodged against Surendra for allegedly misbehaving with women. “The incident was probed and police submitted a final report which implies that no case was made out against the accused,” said Ajay Kumar Yadav, SHO, Sadar police station, Alwar.

Bhadana is a two-time BJP MLA from Thanagazi in Alwar and is a lawyer by qualification.

The minister could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

