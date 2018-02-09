Case against ‘LeT operative’: NIA arrests 2 more hawala operators

The NIA on Thursday arrested two more hawala operators from Muzaffarnagar in its case against 2005 Aurangabad Arms Haul accused and alleged LeT operative Abdul Sheikh Nayeem. The agency arrested Dinesh Garg and Adish Kumar Jain for being part of a hawala network that funded LeT activities in India. Abdul Samad had been arrested two days ago.

NIA sources said the Rs 3.5 lakh Samad had come to deliver to Nayeem before his arrest came from Garg and Jain. This is the sixth arrest in the case.

“On February 3, 2018, searches were conducted at four locations in Muzaffarnagar, including residences and shops of the arrested persons. The two have been in contact with some Indian gold smugglers based in Saudi Arabia and were found paying the cost of the smuggled gold purchased by them in cash to their conduits and couriers. One such conduit has been found to be Abdul Samad. They were also acting as hawala operators,” an NIA statement said.

During searches conducted at the premises of Dinesh Garg, NIA recovered cash worth Rs 15 lakh, 2 note-counting machines, an Indian-made pistol, a laptop, four phones and some papers. “The recoveries made from the residence and shop of Adish Kumar Jain included Rs 32.84 lakh, a Chinese-made pistol, documents containing mobile numbers of associates, currency notes of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, USA, Japan, Thailand, Oman…,” the statement said.

Nayeem, an “active” member of LeT, had escaped from custody in August 2014 after his arrest in April 2007. He was arrested in this case on November 2017.

