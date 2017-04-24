Case against ‘bogus doctor’: Complainant sisters not taking our calls, says Police

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch investigating the case of Sunil Kulkarni, a “bogus doctor”, said the two girls whose parents had approached the Bombay High Court against Kulkarni, have not been responding to their calls.

It was after the parents of the girls had approached the High Court that an FIR was registered and Kulkarni was arrested. Kulkarni founded a group Shifu Sunkriti where he would allegedly lure youngsters and influence them negatively.

“We have been trying to call the two girls for questioning but so far they not been answering our calls. Hence their statements have not been recorded as yet,” a senior officer said. “We have recorded the statements of two boys whose parents have also given a complaint against Kulkarni,” the officer added.

The boys told the police they would listen to Kulkarni as they believed he was a doctor. The police probe so far has not found anything to prove Kulkarni is a doctor.

“We even called up the two girls from the mobile phone of the boys. They, however, still did not answer,” an officer said. The two sisters had earlier said that the police were yet to question them.

