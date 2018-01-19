Cartoonist Chandi Lahiri passes away

Cartoonist Chandi Lahiri (Source: Facebook/Gautam Sengupta) Cartoonist Chandi Lahiri (Source: Facebook/Gautam Sengupta)

Eminent cartoonist Chandi Lahiri passed away at a government hospital in Kolkata on Thursday following respiratory complications, a family member said. He was 86. Lahiri, who is survived by his wife and a daughter, had been ill for the past few days and was admitted to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday after his condition worsened. The end came at 1.50 p.m. on Thursday.

Starting his a career as a journalist, he entertained the readers for more than five decades with his cartoons published in various English and Bengali newspapers and magazines. He is also called the creator of ‘pocket cartoons’ in Bengal.

The famous cartoonist also wrote a few books like “Catoon er itibritto (the history of cartoons)” and “Scene’s Freedom: a history in cartoons 1947-1993”, that are rich in knowledge and observations about the art form.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to condole Lahiri’s death. “Saddened at the passing away of eminent artist and cartoonist Chandi Lahiri. May his work continue to engage and entertain. My heartfelt condolences to his family,” she wrote.

