Carton of smoke bombs stolen from train carrying Army jawans

A carton containing smoke bombs was stolen from a special train carrying Army personnel, the police said on Monday. The train from Pulgaon, Maharashtra, which was on its way to Pathankot in Punjab, had stopped outside the Jhansi railway station on Sunday when the Army personnel found the seal of one of the coaches broken and a carton containing smoke bombs missing, Circle Officer (CO) Sharad Pratap Singh said.

A case in this regard had been lodged with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and an investigation was on, he said, adding that the incident was said to have taken place between Bina in Madhya Pradesh and the Jhansi railway station as the train had taken several brief halts while crossing the stretch.

