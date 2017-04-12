Carrying arm defames Ram: Trinamool Congress member to BJP

Flags of Trinamool Congress and BJP (Representational Image) Flags of Trinamool Congress and BJP (Representational Image)

“Ram ka naam badnam na karo (don’t defame the name of Lord Ram).” This was an appeal made in the Rajya Sabha by a Trinamool Congress member to the BJP while protesting the display of arms at a recent Ram Navami rally by the saffron party in West Bengal.

“I appeal that no one should bring Lord Ram in petty politics. Ram ka naam badnam na karo (don’t defame the name of Lord Ram),” Jogen Chowdhury, who is also a noted artist, said during the Zero Hour as he referred to the arms display at the BJP rally in West Bengal.

“This is a very serious issue. During the Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal, what happened is unthinkable and undesirable. Young boys and guys are walking with arms… What is this culture of arms?

“Such activity is similar to the brainwashing of young children by the Taliban. It is dangerous if such a culture becomes a practice. It will bring unforeseen disaster to our society and country. Such things cannot be encouraged for the sake of politics and power. It should be stopped,” he said.

Instead of promoting peace, tolerance and love, arms are being encouraged on the auspious day of Ram Navami, he said, demanding that the Centre should take steps to stop display of arms during such rallies. Chowdhury said the government should look into the matter before it goes beyond control.

