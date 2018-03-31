Cardinal under lens: ‘Live by country’s laws, but give importance to laws of God’

Cardinal George Alencherry, who has been accused of involvement in dubious land deals that caused a huge loss to his archdiocese of Ernakulam, said on Friday that although a citizen has to live as per the laws in the country, due importance should be given to the laws of the God. In his Good Friday message, delivered at a church in Alappuzha, Alencherry expressed displeasure against followers of Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, which he heads, for moving court for a probe against him. The Cardinal has argued that he was governed by the canon laws of the Church.

“It is the responsibility of a citizen to live as per the laws in the country. But, give importance to the rule of God. It is a wrong notion that one can measure God’s justice with the nation’s justice. There are persons within the Church, who determine that they can control the Church through court verdicts.’’

As the speech triggered a row, church spokesperson Fr Jimmy Poochakkattu issued a statement, saying that Alencherry’s speech was distorted by the media. “Cardinal did not speak against the law of the country. What he stated was that absolute justice would be delivered only as per the law of the God. We know that there are wrong verdicts from the court sometimes. Hence, we know that the laws of the country make mistake,’’ said the statement.

Anna Shiby, Movement for Transparency in Diocese — the outfit leading the protest against the Cardinal — said he should have avoided making such a controversial speech on Good Friday.

