Tamil Nadu: Carcasses of 23 dolphins washed ashore along Nagapattinam coast

- Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score Live Streaming Nidahas Trophy T20: Sri Lanka post 214/6 against Bangladesh
- Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 Live Cricket Streaming, Nidahas Trophy 2018: When and where to watch SL vs BAN 3rd T20I
- Would have thrown demonetisation file into junkyard if I were PM: Rahul Gandhi
The carcasses of 23 dolphins were washed ashore in Vedaranyam coast in this district in the past two days, forest department officials said. Most of the dead dolphins varied in size and weight and were in a highly decomposed state, they said.
Ayub Khan, Forest Ranger, Kodiakarai, said the forest department had passed on the information to the district administration and other top government officials.
The ranger pointed out that dolphins are found in large numbers near the Kodiakarai-Vedaranyam coast every year between November and April.
“Destructive fishing practices like pair-trawling and use of purse seine fishing nets could potentially cause damage to the dolphins. These fishing practices have been banned by the Government,” he said.
In the past two months, 40 dead dolphins (including the present 23) have been washed ashore in the coastal belt of Nagapattinam district, he said, adding that the department was carrying out a detailed analysis to ascertain the exact cause for the incident.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App