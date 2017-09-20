Carcass of adult rhino found in Kaziranga National Park

Only in Express
A patrolling team spotted and recovered the carcass of the rhino with its horn intact from Bordoloni Forest Camp area last evening, said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kaziranga National Park Rohini Ballav Saikia in Kaziranga.

By: PTI | Kaziranga | Published:September 20, 2017 10:54 pm
KNP Forest Authority removed the horn of the rhinoceros and deposited it with the Park's Divisional Forest Officer.
The rhino was suspected to have had a natural death, Saikia said. KNP authority removed the horn and deposited it with the concerned department of the Kaziranga National Park for further record and preservation, the DFO added.

So far the toll of natural dead rhinos within the KNP has gone up to 16 as officially recorded at the DFO’s office of the UNESCO declared World Heritage Site Kaziranga National Park.

