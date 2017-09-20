Carcass of adult rhino found in Kaziranga National Park

KNP Forest Authority removed the horn of the rhinoceros and deposited it with the Park’s Divisional Forest Officer. (Express File Photo) KNP Forest Authority removed the horn of the rhinoceros and deposited it with the Park’s Divisional Forest Officer. (Express File Photo)

Carcass of an adult female rhino was recovered from Kohora Range in Kaziranga National Park during routine patrolling, a senior Forest Department official said on Wednesday. A patrolling team spotted and recovered the carcass of the rhino with its horn intact from Bordoloni Forest Camp area last evening, said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kaziranga National Park Rohini Ballav Saikia in Kaziranga.

The rhino was suspected to have had a natural death, Saikia said. KNP authority removed the horn and deposited it with the concerned department of the Kaziranga National Park for further record and preservation, the DFO added.

So far the toll of natural dead rhinos within the KNP has gone up to 16 as officially recorded at the DFO’s office of the UNESCO declared World Heritage Site Kaziranga National Park.

