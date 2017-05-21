Car runs over 4, ‘CPM leader’s son at wheel’

A SPEEDING car hit a stationary tractor and ran over four daily wage labourers, including two women, in Burdwan’s Manteswar area on Friday. The car, a Swift Dzire, was allegedly being driven by former CPM MLA Hedyatulla Chowdhury’s son Hamidulla.

Police said the car hit at least eight labourers. While Johani Murmu (18) and Fulin Kalin (20) died on spot, Phate Hansada (30) and Rajesh Rai (35) died at the Burdwan Medical College on Saturday. The rest are still undergoing treatment at the hospital. The deceased are all residents of Burdwan.

“Prima facie, the car was being driven at a high speed. According to an eyewitness, Hamidulla Chowdhury was driving the car. He had allegedly consumed alcohol. However, these statements are being verified,” a police officer said.

“A case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC has been lodged. One person has been arrested,” Burdwan SP Kunal Agarwal said. Sources said Hamidulla’s friend Md Syed, who was in the car at the time of the incident, has been arrested. Hamidulla, however, is absconding. Sources in the police said that after consuming alcohol at a dhaba in Nabadwip, Hamidulla (35) and Md Syed were returning to Monteshwar.

Hamidulla was allegedly driving, when he suddenly lost control of the car and hit a motorcycle near Kusumgram on the Memari-Katwa road. “Following this, the bike rider started following the car and the car driver apparently started speeding. After Jayrampur bridge, the driver lost control and hit a stationary tractor. The car ran over few labourers that were uploading paddy in a vehicle,” said a source.

When contacted, Hedyatulla Chowdhury said: “I don’t know anything. I heard about the accident last night. I have called my son 200 times. My driver was with him. He had gone for some work. It is unfortunate that so many people died. Till I can trace my son, it’s tough for me to say what had actually happened.”

“This is an extremely unfortunate incident. Our former MLA’s son was at the wheel. It’s high time that people act responsibly,” Monteshwar MLA Saikat Panja told media persons.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now