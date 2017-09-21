Car robber shot dead after police give chase in Greater Noida

A car recovered from criminals after the encounter with the police at Bisrakh in Greater Noida on Tuesday Night. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA) A car recovered from criminals after the encounter with the police at Bisrakh in Greater Noida on Tuesday Night. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)

An alleged criminal was shot dead in Bisrakh area of Greater Noida late Tuesday night, in the first incident of encounter killing in Gautam Buddh Nagar district under the new Uttar Pradesh government.

In a chase that lasted over an hour — starting in Noida Sector 58 area up to Gaur City crossing area in Greater Noida’s Bisrakh — one of the three alleged criminals, Bavendra Jat, was shot dead with bullet injuries on his torso. The other two, meanwhile, managed to flee.

In the exchange of fire between the two groups, constable Subodh Kumar received a bullet injury on his arm. Both Jat and Kumar were rushed to the district hospital in Noida, where Jat was declared brought dead, while Kumar was referred to a private hospital, police said.

At 11.06 pm on Tuesday, the district police received information from a Delhi resident that three armed men on a motorcycle had robbed his Honda City car as well as Rs 1.5 lakh cash. “The caller, a resident of Saket, was on his way to Delhi when the alleged robbery took place. Three unidentified men who were on an Apache motorcycle, had overtaken his car, pointed a pistol at him and robbed his Honda City car, which also had Rs 1.5 lakh in cash,” said Love Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Kumar said teams from two police stations were part of the operation. “The car was spotted by the SHO of Sector 58 police station and, during the chase, which ended near Panchsheel project in Bisrakh area, the criminals were surrounded by our teams. An exchange of gunfire ensued during which Constable Subodh Kumar got injured. In retaliation and for self defense, our teams also fired at them. One of them received bullet injuries and collapsed at the spot while his associates managed to flee. Efforts are underway to nab them,” Kumar said.

Over a period of 17 years, Jat had been an accused in at least 23 cases relating to robbery and murder, the first being reported in 2000 from Bulandshahr district. “Investigations into the background of the accused are still underway. So far, around half a dozen cases against him, under IPC sections of robbery and murder, have come to light,” said Kumar.

