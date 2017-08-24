Car depot at Aarey Milk Colony: Despite CMO clarification, Sanjay Nirupam sticks to allegations

Sanjay Nirupam (File Photo) Sanjay Nirupam (File Photo)

The war of words between Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over construction of a Metro car shed in Aarey Milk Colony continued on Wednesday as Nirupam stood by his allegations, holding the chief minister responsible for an alleged Rs 18,000 crore scam. Fadnavis, meanwhile, issued a statement defending the project. Reiterating that the construction of the carshed at Aarey is a pretext for real estate development, Nirupam accused Fadnavis of supporting the builder mafia.

Referring to the points raised in the CM’s statement, Nirupam pointed out that Fadnavis’ claim that Aarey will not be used for commercial use or for real estate development was contradictory to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s design documents which show that 30,000 sq m will be ‘“commercially exploited”. “Other documents like MMRCL’s letter to the collector dated December 16, 2015 clearly state that they would like to use the land for development of real estate. Even in their advertisement, MMRCL has said that they would like to use the land at Aarey for commercial purposes. The MMRCL has also requested the Urban Development department to change the land use of the additional 3 hectares to commercial zone clearly showing their intentions of using it for real estate purposes,” alleged Nirupam.

Nirupam also rubbished Fadnavis’ claims that Aarey colony is not part of the forest land and pointed out that a letter sent by the collector in September last in which MMRCL has been instructed to seek permission of forest and environment dept before building the carshed indicated that the land is under the forest department. “Apart from the collector’s letter, documents procured under the RTI citing the legal position of Sanjay Gandhi National Park in 1980 shows that the forest department owns 2076 sq km of revenue land which includes Aarey Milk Colony indicating that its a part of SGNP,” he said.

On the CMO pointing out that permission to acquire land at Aarey colony had been given by former Congress chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, Nirupam said the BJP government has used facts in a selective and convenient manner.

“Prithviraj Chavan’s government had given two options, Aarey colony and Mahalaxmi Racecourse. But Fadnavis’ government picked Aarey colony since they know that other options in Colaba, Kalina, Mahalaxmi Racecourse and Kanjur Marg all fall under CRZ norms,” he said.

