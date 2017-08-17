Captain Amarinder Singh writes to Centre to ease Pathankot rail congestion

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh

Coming to the aide of Pathankot residents, who have been complaining about nine railway crossings in the city, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has written to Union Railways Minister seeking permission for utilisation and development of the existing local Dalhousie Road Railway Station for arrival and backward departure of trains.

In a letter to the Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, Amarinder urged him to accede to his request in order to tackle the congestion at Pathankot, and also to minimise pollution that was adversely affecting the health of local residents, said a government release. Pointing out that ROBs and RUBs were not feasible on this line due to narrow land availability, the Chief Minister sought the railways minister’s personal intervention to allow the state to use the Dalhousie railway station in public interest.

It may be noted that the narrow gauge railway track from Pathankot to Joginder Nagar was inaugurated in 1929, and takes off from the main railway station at Pathankot. With the passage of time, the city has expanded on either side of the track and become densely populated, leading to heavy congestion along the railway track.

Besides, there are nine railway crossings on the railway line passing midway through the city and these remain closed during peak hours, resulting in heavy losses to business establishments, while also causing all sorts of pollution, the spokesperson pointed out.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App