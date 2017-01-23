Will defy any order, even go to jail to save Punjab’s water

Captain Amarinder Singh arrives in Ludhiana to campaign for Congress candidates on Sunday. (Express Photo/Gurmeet Singh) Captain Amarinder Singh arrives in Ludhiana to campaign for Congress candidates on Sunday. (Express Photo/Gurmeet Singh)

Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday said he was ready to go to jail in defiance of court orders in the SYL issue, but would not let a single drop of water leave the state.

Amarinder, who was addressing a meet of ex-servicemen in Jalandhar, said: “I will defy any orders to save Punjab water and I am prepared to go behind bars.” He blamed Parkash Singh Badal for the SYL mess and urged people to help the Congress win with a two-third majority in order to take tough decisions in the interest of the state.

Watch what else is in the news

The Congress president lamented the injustice done to the state at the time of its reorganisation with Punjab getting 60 per cent land and only 40 per cent water. “Punjab is itself short of water. If SYL is constructed, about 10 lakh acres of southern Punjab would go dry. The next Congress would prevent the move by bringing in tough legislation through a majority in the Assembly,” Amarinder said.

He also expressed disappointment at the step-motherly attitude of the central government towards the ex-servicemen. “The Modi government has failed to support the ex-servicemen on the OROP issue even after such a long time. The Modi government, with Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, subjected the defence personnel to all kinds of humiliation, through pay commission anomalies and degradation of army ranks below civilian rankings among other things,” he said.

Extending full support to Amarinder on behalf of the ex-servicemen and their families, General Satbir Singh earlier prayed that Punjab be saved by an ex-serviceman (Captain Amarinder) as only a soldier can understand the pain of a soldier.

General Satbir said the central government failed to come to the rescue of ex-servicemen even after 588 days of relay hunger.

‘Petrol, LPG prices will come down’

Captain promised cheaper petrol and LPG prices, besides 10 per cent reduction in electricity duty to make power available at a more affordable cost throughout Punjab. He said free travel for senior citizens and students on state transport buses would also be incorporated in the party’s poll manifesto. Additionally, ex-servicemen, police and paramilitary force personnel will also be able to avail free travel facility on state transport buses, he added. “In order to cut down on the cost, taxes for petrol pumps will be rationalised to make them on par with others,” he said.

48-hr ultimatum to Congress rebels

Captain gave 48-hour ultimatum to the Congress rebels and asked them either to sit or face the music. He said they would be expelled from the party.