Captain Amarinder Singh warns Sukhbir Singh Badal against threatening police, govt officials

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday warned Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal against issuing threats to bureaucrats and police officers, saying his government would not tolerate any such coercive tactics, adding that these would be dealt with strictly. Reacting to Sukhbir’s threat against officers, who he claimed were registering false cases, against SAD workers at the behest of their ‘Congress masters’, the Chief Minister, in a statement on Tuesday, said his government did not believe in victimisation or vindictive action, but was following the democratic norms in every case.

Amarinder warned the former deputy chief minister to desist from engaging in provocative statements and deeds that could disturb disrupt the state’s peace and stability. He made it clear that his government would come down heavily against any individual or organisation found indulging in such activity.

Rejecting allegations that his government or its officers were filing false cases against Akalis, the CM said it was the previous Badal government which believed in filing false and baseless cases. In fact, his government, Amarinder added, was now getting all such cases probed by a Commission to ensure that justice is delivered to the innocent and the guilty are punished under the law.

The chief minister also criticised Sukhbir for his ‘Jabar Virodhi Lehar’ campaign, saying use of force (jabar) had been a way of functioning for the Badal government.

“The Congress believes in strictly upholding democratic principles and the rule of law. Sukhbir and other Akali leaders were spreading disinformation to save their own skin. With their misdeeds getting exposed, one by one, before the people of Punjab, they were now resorting to all kinds of cheap tactics, out of sheer desperation to divert public attention,” CM Captain Amarinder Singh added.

